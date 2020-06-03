[News Focus] Clear skies a silver lining of COVID-19?

People walk across the Gwanghamun Square in Seoul last month amid clear skies with less fine dust concentration. Air quality in terms of fine dust and ultrafine dust concentration significantly improved this year compared to year earlier from the government‘s rollout of seasonal management system and from the coronavirus pandemic disrupting operations of air pollutant-emitting factories in and out of the country. (Yonhap)

From Mumbai to Beijing to Madrid, the global coronavirus pandemic has brought back clear skies and visibly cleaner air, as a sharp slowdown in human activity has allowed Mother Nature the much-needed time to heal some of her wounds.



Seoul has been no exception. Spring skies were noticeably clearer, compared to those of past years when citizens were advised to wear high filtration masks due to toxic haze blanketing the country for days.



“Weather was so nice this spring that I totally forgot about fine dust problems,” said Byun Jee-hyuk, a resident in Seoul’s southern district of Gangnam.



“Pity that I couldn’t spend much time outside as I was scare of getting infected with the coronavirus,” the 27-year-old added.



The respite from air pollution is evident in official data.



In the first five months of 2020, the country issued 82 fine dust advisories, 122 ultrafine dust advisories and only one warning for fine dust. In the same period last year, 191 fine dust advisories, 523 ultrafine dust advisories and 52 ultrafine dust warnings were issued. No ultrafine dust warnings have been issued this year.



COVID-19’s silver lining?



