Business

Vietnamese dairy firm Vinamilk enters S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : May 29, 2020 - 11:19       Updated : May 29, 2020 - 11:19
(Vina Korea-Yonhap)

Vietnamese state-run dairy giant Vinamilk has entered South Korea to meet growing demand for premium milk products, Vina Korea said Friday.

Vina Korea, a Korean company set up by five local distribution firms for the sale of Vinamilk products, began to sell milk tea, soybean milk and condensed milk-based coffee products in the Korean market through online stores Thursday, Vina Korea Chief Financial Officer Yun Yo-wang in Seoul said by phone.

"Vinamilk decided to advance into Korea as it sees big growth potential in the local premium milk market. Vinamilk products meet high Eurozone hygiene and food safety standards," Yun said.

Vinamilk products are available on online shopping malls, such as 11Street Co. and eBay Korea LLC, Vina Korea said in a statement.

Vinamilk, established in 1976, owns 13 factories in Vietnam and the largest Global Animal Partnership (GAP) certified dairy farm network in Asia. It also runs farms and plants in the United States, New Zealand, Cambodia and Poland.

GAP is an organization that focuses on providing consumers with the opportunity to purchase meat from animals raised humanely. (Yonhap)
