[News Focus] Working age population post 12-year low in portion

SEJONG -- South Korea’s working age population -- people aged between 15 and 64 -- posted 37.2 million as of April with the monthly figure declining both on-year and on-month basis.



According to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, share of the population considered working age stood at 71.8 percent last month, compared to 72.3 percent a year earlier.



Further, this marked the lowest at least in 12 years since the government officially started compiling the data in January 2008. The figure for 12 years earlier (72.4 percent) was even higher than last month’s 71.8 percent.



The working age population, which peaked at 73.4 percent in January 2012, has continued to slide over the past eight years (particularly for recent four years) -- 73.2 percent in April 2016, 72.9 percent in April 2017, 72.6 percent in April 2018 and 72.3 percent in April 2019.



Most of the baby boomer generation in Korea, born between 1955 and 1963, still belongs to the working age population.



But as those born in 1955 are have started to reach 65 this year, they are exiting the working age range. The working age population is therefore expected to shrink faster in the coming years.



Statistics Korea forecasts that the proportion of the population aged 15-64 will fall below 70 percent of the population within four years to 69.9 percent in 2024, while some observers predict the pace could speed up.



The agency also estimates that this figure would be less than 60 percent in 2036 and less than 50 percent in 2056.



By 2065 the senior population is projected to overtake the working-age population, relative to the total population, in 2065, when working-age people will comprise 45.9 percent of the total and seniors 46.1 percent, according to the estimate from Statistics Korea.



