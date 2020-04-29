25 workers killed in Icheon construction site fire

(Yonhap)





At least 25 people were killed in a fire that broke out at a construction site for a logistics warehouse in Gyeonggi Province, authorities said Wednesday. Seven others were injured.



The number of casualties may climb as firefighters were still searching the building, part of which was still ablaze as of press time, with people believed to be trapped inside. Local reports said as many as 14 were unaccounted for.



The blaze was reported at 1:32 p.m. at the site in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, according to fire authorities. Some 78 workers were present.



The exact cause of the blaze will require investigation, but authorities said it may have started in the basement, possibly with an explosion. The victims appeared to have been trapped in flames that spread rapidly.



“It appears the fire spread very quickly. Possibly, the people at the site were working with flammable polyurethane foam,” a firefighter said. The chemical is a combustible used for insulation work.





