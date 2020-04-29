 Back To Top
National

25 workers killed in Icheon construction site fire

By Park Han-na
Published : Apr 29, 2020 - 17:42       Updated : Apr 29, 2020 - 18:50

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


At least 25 people were killed in a fire that broke out at a construction site for a logistics warehouse in Gyeonggi Province, authorities said Wednesday. Seven others were injured.

The number of casualties may climb as firefighters were still searching the building, part of which was still ablaze as of press time, with people believed to be trapped inside. Local reports said as many as 14 were unaccounted for.

The blaze was reported at 1:32 p.m. at the site in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, according to fire authorities. Some 78 workers were present.

The exact cause of the blaze will require investigation, but authorities said it may have started in the basement, possibly with an explosion. The victims appeared to have been trapped in flames that spread rapidly.

“It appears the fire spread very quickly. Possibly, the people at the site were working with flammable polyurethane foam,” a firefighter said. The chemical is a combustible used for insulation work.

 
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


The building has four floors above ground and two underground, and the lot measures 11,043 square meters.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun directed the interior minister and chiefs of the National Police Agency and National Fire Agency to mobilize all available resources to save lives.

Nearly 70 fire trucks and 150 firefighters were mobilized.

Icheon is home to SK hynix, the world’s second largest maker of DRAM chips, as well as many warehouses and storage facilities for retailers. 



By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com

