BTS to reschedule world tour amid coronavirus

(Big Hit Entertainment)



BTS, a South Korean boy band, has decided to reschedule its upcoming world tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, its agency said Tuesday.



Big Hit Entertainment announced the decision to indefinitely put off the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, saying it was made in "foremost consideration" of the health and safety of the artists and fans.



In a notice posted on the fan community Weverse, the agency said it "will completely reschedule the tour and provide a new tour schedule to our fans as soon as it becomes clear when the tour can begin."



This may require considerable time as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, it added.



It promised to endeavor to ensure BTS can meet fans as early as possible and provide them with relevant updates.



"We will also create new ways for our artists to engage with our fans and respond to the 'new normal' while we wait to resume our activities halted by COVID-19," the agency said.



The sensational seven-member K-pop group had planned to kick off the tour in Seoul earlier this month. But it canceled its concerts, slated for April 11-12 and April 18-19, amid concerns about the virus. The band was scheduled to move on to perform in 17 other cities, including those in the United States, Canada, Japan, Britain, Germany and Spain. (Yonhap)