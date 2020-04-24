 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

[Newsmaker] Quarantine violators to wear wrist bands starting April 27

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Apr 24, 2020 - 17:03       Updated : Apr 24, 2020 - 17:10

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Those who break compulsory home quarantine rules will be asked to wear electronic wristbands starting Monday, authorities said Friday, as part of efforts to curb violations.

Due to privacy concerns, wearing it will not be mandatory, raising questions over the effectiveness of the policy.

Violators who do not agree to wearing the location-tracking wristbands will be required to stay at state facilities during quarantine, instead of at their homes, the authorities said. They must also pay for the accommodation -- about 100,000 won per day.

The Bluetooth-based wristband is connected to the mobile application for people in quarantine. It triggers an alarm and alerts authorities when the wristband moves more than 20 meters from the smartphone.

Those leaving the confines of their homes or not picking up phone calls from municipal workers are considered in violation of self-quarantine rules. When this happens, officials and police officers are mobilized to track down the wearer.

Currently, those who have come into contact with confirmed patients or those at risk of being infected -- such as people who recently returned to Korea -- are ordered to quarantine themselves.

A municipal worker assigned to each person in quarantine checks their health status on a daily basis and delivers necessities.

The number of people in quarantine shot up to some 60,000 on April 14 as more Koreans returned home from overseas in the face of the global pandemic, but it fell to 46,348 as of Wednesday.

A movement-detecting function will be added to the current mobile application too, the authorities said Friday.

When people in self-quarantine fail to check a message that is sent to their phones when the phones do not move for a certain amount of time, municipal workers can call them to check where they are.

As of Monday, there were 244 people who violated the self-quarantine rules, according to government data.

In some cases, people in home quarantine have been caught leaving their homes without their smartphones or disabling location tracking on their devices in an attempt to avoid scrutiny from the government.



By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114