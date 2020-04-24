Renault Samsung XM3 tops 10,000 units sales milestone

Renault Samsung’s XM3 (Renault Samsung Motors)
Renault Samsung Motors said Friday that its sport utility vehicle XM3 has recorded accumulated sales of 10,000 units in 49 days, the shortest period since the new model was launched on March 9.
A total of 5,581 units were picked up in the month, while from April 1-13, a total of 4,419 units were sold.
The company said prior to XM3, its midsized sedan SM6 broke the record of selling over 10,000 units in the shortest period of time after launch in 61 days.
During the preorder period which began on February 21, up to 5,500 units have been ordered within 12 days.
Amid unfavorable the market situation amid COVID-19 pandemic, Renault Samsung said it has strengthened non-contact customer service to boost sales. About 15 percent of customers who purchased XM3 made orders online.
“Despite the dampened consumer sentiment over COVID-19 spread, XM3 was able to show impressive results as the car features premium design and stable driving performance,” said a company official.
