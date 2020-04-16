Starship’s new boy band Cravity unveiled

Cravity (Starship Entertainment)

Starship Entertainment’s new boy band Cravity made its grand debut Tuesday.



The nine-piece act released the debut album “Hideout: Remember Who We Are” and held an online showcase that was livestreamed on Naver’s V Live.



The debut album includes seven tracks, with “Break All the Rules” as the lead single. The hip-hop tune depicts the band’s bold aspirations and encourages us to break the limits and rules that we have locked ourselves under.



The song was composed by Gionata Caracciolo, Val Del Prete, Sean Michael Alexander, Drew Ryan Scott and Willie Weeks, who have already produced many K-pop hits, like EXO’s “Coming Over,” Monsta X’s “Dramarama” and “Alligator” and Twice’s “Heart Shaker,” while the lyrics were written by Seo Ji-eum, who made f(x)’s “Electric Shock” and SNSD-TaeTiSeo’s “Twinkle.”



During the showcase, the band kicked off with “Jumper,” written and composed by labelmate Jooheon of Monsta X.



“He gave it to us as a gift, hoping that we jump freely in our own world,” the band said during the showcase. “We were very grateful for his great care and touched by how he also carefully advised us with our title song.”



The album also features “Top of the Chain,” a fusion of modern R&B and hip-hop, and “Blackout,” a combination of pop and urban-future trap. Softer tracks such as “Stay,” “Cloud 9” and “Star” show the spectrum of the band’s diverse talent and vocals.



The online showcase garnered over 1 million viewers and has received more than 260 million hearts, while the album was introduced on the charts of various music streaming sites and Twitter trending topics after its release worldwide.



Cravity, which includes members from Mnet’s K-pop competition “Produce X 101,” is Starship’s first boy band in five years, since Monsta X.



Its name, an amalgamation of creativity and gravity, implies that it will pull people into its unique universe.



It can also be short for “Center of Gravity,” revealing the band’s ambition to put on the best performance when the band gathers together.



By Kwon Yae-rim (kyr@heraldcorp.com)