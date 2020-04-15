[Breaking] Ruling bloc to take parliamentary majority: exit poll

A voter particpates in an exit poll for the general election in Seoul on Wednesday (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in's ruling Democratic Party and its satellite party are set to win a majority in Wednesday’s general elections, an exit poll conducted by terrestrial broadcasters showed.



According to the exit poll conducted by the country’s three terrestrial broadcasters, the ruling bloc is likely to grab at least 153 seats in the 300-member unicameral National Assembly.



The main opposition United Future Party, combined with its satellite party Future Korea Party, is projected to take at least 106 seats.



The exit polls do not reflect early voting, which gathered record number of voters -- 26.69 percent of all voters -- on Friday and Saturday



By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)