National

70% of coronavirus patients fully recovered

S. Korea reports 32 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,512

By Korea Herald
Published : Apr 12, 2020 - 11:38       Updated : Apr 12, 2020 - 16:46
(Yonhap)

More than 70 percent of people who have been infected with the novel coronavirus in South Korea are fully recovered, and fewer than 3,000 remain in hospital, authorities said Sunday.

As of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, the country’s total number of cases stood at 10,512, up 32 from the previous day, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Of the total, 70.1 percent, or 7,368, are no longer sick and have been declared virus-free. Some 2,930 are still in isolation for treatment and 214 are dead.

Of the newly infected, 24 came from overseas and were diagnosed at airport checkpoints. The other eight contracted the virus in Korea.

The number of new cases per day has hovered around 30 for the past few days, recording 27 on Friday, 30 on Saturday and 32 on Sunday.


(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
