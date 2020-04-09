 Back To Top
National

S. Korea finds no genetic mutation in new coronavirus: KCDC

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 9, 2020 - 13:09       Updated : Apr 9, 2020 - 13:09

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea's health authorities said Thursday they have not found a genetic mutation in the new coronavirus so far, evidence that they cited to dismiss concerns over possible errors in diagnostic testing.

The result came after a genetic analysis of 73 genes from coronavirus patients, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a statement.

The KCDC said gene mutation could lead to higher infectiousness or toxicity, and could even raise concerns over possible errors in testing.

The KCDC said it will publicly disclose details of the analysis to the World Health Organization. (Yonhap)

