‘Phantom of Opera’ extends show suspension to April 22

The Seoul run of the musical “The Phantom of the Opera” will be suspended until April 22.
After a Canadian female ensemble cast member was confirmed with COVID-19 infection on March 31, the show was halted through Tuesday. Another COVID-19 case involving a male cast member led to the organizers putting the show on hold until April 22.
“The Phantom of the Opera” (Clip Service)
The rest of the 128-member team tested negative for COVID-19. The crew, however, remains in self-quarantine at a serviced residence in Jongno, central Seoul.
A total of 8,578 people who attended the musical performances are being monitored by the Seoul Metropolitan Government. The venue, Blue Square Interpark Hall in Yongsan, has been shut down.
The cast and staff of “The Phantom of the Opera” performed in Busan from December to February. After a taking a brief break at their home countries, the international crew members came returned to Korea in March.
The Seoul engagement of the world tour was originally set to continue through June 27, followed by more performances in Daegu in June and July.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)