‘Phantom of Opera’ production confirms 2 cases of COVID-19, others test negative

While two cast members of the international tour of musical “The Phantom of the Opera” have been confirmed with COVID-19 infection, the rest have tested negative.
A Canadian ensemble cast member was confirmed with the virus infection on March 31. Two days later, her colleague, an American actor, was also confirmed.
The final test results came Monday, confirming the rest of the 128-member team had tested negative for COVID-19. However, they all remain in self-quarantine at a serviced residence in Jongno, central Seoul. The self-quarantine measure began Wednesday, after the first of the two cases was confirmed.
Meanwhile, 8,578 audience members who attended the musical from March 14-31 are currently under the Seoul Metropolitan Government‘s monitoring. They are advised to refrain from outside activities and to get tested for the virus if they show symptoms.
The musical venue, Blue Square Interpark Hall in Yongsan, central Seoul, has been shut down, and the musical is currently suspended until April 14. Further plans have yet to be announced.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)