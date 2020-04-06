 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

‘Phantom of Opera’ production confirms 2 cases of COVID-19, others test negative

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Apr 6, 2020 - 14:17       Updated : Apr 6, 2020 - 15:07
While two cast members of the international tour of musical “The Phantom of the Opera” have been confirmed with COVID-19 infection, the rest have tested negative.

A Canadian ensemble cast member was confirmed with the virus infection on March 31. Two days later, her colleague, an American actor, was also confirmed. 

“The Phantom of the Opera” (Clip Service)
“The Phantom of the Opera” (Clip Service)

The final test results came Monday, confirming the rest of the 128-member team had tested negative for COVID-19. However, they all remain in self-quarantine at a serviced residence in Jongno, central Seoul. The self-quarantine measure began Wednesday, after the first of the two cases was confirmed.

Meanwhile, 8,578 audience members who attended the musical from March 14-31 are currently under the Seoul Metropolitan Government‘s monitoring. They are advised to refrain from outside activities and to get tested for the virus if they show symptoms.

The musical venue, Blue Square Interpark Hall in Yongsan, central Seoul, has been shut down, and the musical is currently suspended until April 14. Further plans have yet to be announced.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114