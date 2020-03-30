 Back To Top
National

NK hails rocket test, US urges return to talks

By Choi Si-young
Published : Mar 30, 2020 - 14:40       Updated : Mar 30, 2020 - 14:40
North Korea fires a pair of super-large rockets into the East Sea in its fourth weapons test of the year on March 29, 2020. (Yonhap)
North Korea fires a pair of super-large rockets into the East Sea in its fourth weapons test of the year on March 29, 2020. (Yonhap)

The two short-range projectiles North Korea fired into the East Sea on Sunday were super-large rockets, Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency said Monday, calling the test a “success.” Unlike previous launches, leader Kim Jong-un was reportedly not there to guide the latest weapons test.

This was North Korea’s fourth weapons test of the year, all of them happening in March. Pyongyang tested super-large rockets March 2 and 9 and ballistic missiles March 21 in an unprecedented flurry of launches that South Korea all denounced as an “inappropriate” military act.

The United States urged the communist regime to resume the denuclearization negotiations that have been deadlocked since bilateral talks broke down in Stockholm in October last year and had since failed to work out their differences.

“We continue to call on North Korea to avoid provocations, abide by obligations under UN Security Council Resolutions and return to sustained and substantive negotiations to do its part to achieve complete denuclearization,‎” the State Department officials told Voice of America.

Local experts warned that Pyongyang was speeding up the combat readiness of its four sets of short-range weapons – missiles and rockets -- demonstrated last year. Some of them were already put into combat operation, according to Kim Dong-yub, an analyst from Seoul’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies.

“What’s alarming is the longer range, lower altitude, faster travel speed and increasing accuracy of those weapons that now fire consecutively, presumably quicker than before. They could potentially penetrate our anti-missile shield,” Kim said

Those weapons, however, were tactical, so it was likely that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would guide a strategic weapon test later, as he had publicly vowed so at his key party meeting in early January, according to Kim.

The expert said the North Korean leader could test a submarine-launched ballistic missile or showcase a new intercontinental ballistic missile. The expert, however, dismissed a potential engine test involving an ICBM as a “hard choice.”

“These tests do allow Kim Jong Un to show that he’s sticking to the hard-line policy he laid out in December 2019,” Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Federation of American Scientists, told Reuters.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
