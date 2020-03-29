 Back To Top
Business

[Newsmaker] Telegram outrage spills over to Korean ‘Lolita’ game characters

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Mar 29, 2020 - 14:32       Updated : Mar 29, 2020 - 14:48
A female character of 12-plus game Fate Grand Order, published by Netmarble (Netmarble)
Outrage over Telegram underage sexual abuse ring is boiling over to controversial games that feature premature seminude characters.

An online Cheong Wa Dae petition posted Tuesday raised alarm over several 12-plus games where characters who physically resemble minors wear revealing costumes, following the news of at least 74 women, 16 of them minors, having been sexually abused for several months in Telegram chat rooms.

“Please restrict characters with facial looks of minors, wearing school uniforms and looking premature,” the petition said.

Though the petition mentioned Nexon’s Closers and Smilegate’s Soulworker, both games are for those aged 15 years old and above. The names of both games have since been removed from the petition. 

Another female character of 12-plus game Fate Grand Order, published by Netmarble (Netmarble)
According to the Game Rating and Administration Committee, which assigns ratings to games, 12-plus games are limited to almost none or little sexual content, such as light exposure of body parts including the shoulders, waist and legs.

As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, 5,668 people had participated in the petition.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
