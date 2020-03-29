 Back To Top
National

Suwon warns of legal action against British COVID-19 patient

By Korea Herald
Published : Mar 29, 2020 - 14:01       Updated : Mar 29, 2020 - 14:03

File photo (Yonhap)
File photo (Yonhap)

A British national who tested positive for the new coronavirus here may face penalties for not observing quarantine rules.

The resident of Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, got tested for COVID-19 on the afternoon of March 23, five days after he returned from a trip to Thailand.

Although he was required to self-isolate until the results were out, he traveled to another city by bike that evening and the next morning he visited an indoor golf range.

He was notified of his positive test results that afternoon and was taken to a hospital.

Suwon authorities said the patient developed symptoms while in Thailand but still had not worn a face mask upon returning to South Korea.

A total of 23 people in Suwon, Yongin, Gwacheon and Seoul were identified as contacts. All tested negative but were placed under a 14-day quarantine. 

Suwon Mayor Yeom Tae-young said on Facebook that the city would hold the person responsible for violating quarantine rules. “The city will deal with this sternly,” he said.

Under recently revised laws, those violating quarantine rules or obstructing quarantine efforts may face up to 1 year in prison and fines of up to 10 million won. Additionally, foreign violators could face deportation, authorities said.

By Korea Herald Staff (khnews@heraldcorp.com)

