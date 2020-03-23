OCN’s ‘Rugal’ dabbles in biotech action

Known for its action thriller dramas, cable channel OCN is expanding its horizon of genres with an upcoming sci-fi thriller “Rugal.”
Based on a popular webcomic of the same title, “Rugal” is an action hero series revolving around a special organization of people whose body parts have been reformed and strengthened through biotechnology. Named Rugal, the organization fights against the country’s biggest and most notorious terrorist group Argos.
“‘Rugal’ is a Korean name meaning ‘dry tears.’ It refers to the two artificial eyes of the main character Kang Ki-beom, who gradually loses his human quality and turns into a monster with the special eyes,” producer Kang Cheol-woo said during a press conference Monday.
The press event was conducted and livestreamed online due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Actors Choi Jin-hyuk, Park Sung-woong and Jo Dong-hyuk, who have appeared in OCN’s previous hit dramas, have teamed up for the latest drama.
Choi, who starred in OCN’s “Tunnel” three years ago, plays the lead character Ki-beom, a special police agent who loses his eyes and his fiance during a mission against Argos. Ki-beom embarks on a new life with artificial eyes to take revenge on the terrorist group.
The veteran action star Park plays Hwang Deuk-goo, the evil leader of Argos.
Jo, who starred in “Bad Guys,” takes the role of Han Tae-woong, an ex-Argos member and now the leader of Rugal outfitted with an artificial limb.
The drama focuses on realizing the original comic’s sci-fi elements on the television screen, while maintaining the story’s plot.
“It was all about how real the depictions of the sci-fi elements would look, and I think ‘Rugal’ has taken up a new challenge for Korean dramas. The original story, fresh sound effects, computer graphics and actions previously unseen in dramas will attract viewers,” producer Kang said.
Actress Jeong Hye-in takes up a lead role on the small screen for the first time. As Song Mi-na, a former police officer “reborn” with the power of superspeed, Jeong will showcase heavy action.
Other cast members include rookie actress Han Ji-wan, playing a villainess of Argos, and actor Park Sun-ho, the youngest member of Rugal.
The 16-episode drama will air Saturdays and Sundays at 10:50 p.m. starting this week.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com
