OCN’s ‘Rugal’ dabbles in biotech action

Known for its action thriller dramas, cable channel OCN is expanding its horizon of genres with an upcoming sci-fi thriller “Rugal.”Based on a popular webcomic of the same title, “Rugal” is an action hero series revolving around a special organization of people whose body parts have been reformed and strengthened through biotechnology. Named Rugal, the organization fights against the country’s biggest and most notorious terrorist group Argos.“‘Rugal’ is a Korean name meaning ‘dry tears.’ It refers to the two artificial eyes of the main character Kang Ki-beom, who gradually loses his human quality and turns into a monster with the special eyes,” producer Kang Cheol-woo said during a press conference Monday.The press event was conducted and livestreamed online due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.Actors Choi Jin-hyuk, Park Sung-woong and Jo Dong-hyuk, who have appeared in OCN’s previous hit dramas, have teamed up for the latest drama.Choi, who starred in OCN’s “Tunnel” three years ago, plays the lead character Ki-beom, a special police agent who loses his eyes and his fiance during a mission against Argos. Ki-beom embarks on a new life with artificial eyes to take revenge on the terrorist group.The veteran action star Park plays Hwang Deuk-goo, the evil leader of Argos.Jo, who starred in “Bad Guys,” takes the role of Han Tae-woong, an ex-Argos member and now the leader of Rugal outfitted with an artificial limb.The drama focuses on realizing the original comic’s sci-fi elements on the television screen, while maintaining the story’s plot.“It was all about how real the depictions of the sci-fi elements would look, and I think ‘Rugal’ has taken up a new challenge for Korean dramas. The original story, fresh sound effects, computer graphics and actions previously unseen in dramas will attract viewers,” producer Kang said.Actress Jeong Hye-in takes up a lead role on the small screen for the first time. As Song Mi-na, a former police officer “reborn” with the power of superspeed, Jeong will showcase heavy action.Other cast members include rookie actress Han Ji-wan, playing a villainess of Argos, and actor Park Sun-ho, the youngest member of Rugal.The 16-episode drama will air Saturdays and Sundays at 10:50 p.m. starting this week.By Choi Ji-won ( jwc@heraldcorp.com