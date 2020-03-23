Foreign IBs face flak for short selling stocks in Korea

(Yonhap)



Despite a six-month ban on short selling of stocks, foreign investment banking houses remain dominant players betting on falling prices of South Korean shares, raising hackles for the stock market volatility.



According to data compiled by bourse operator Korea Exchange (KRX) on Monday, 6,662 cases of short sales worth more than 1 billion won ($790,330) occurred on the main bourse Kospi and tech-heavy Kosdaq from the beginning of this year to Wednesday.



Morgan Stanley & Co. International’s disclosed data showed it conducted the most short sales among the foreign financial companies, marking 2,279, or 34.2 percent of the total. It was followed by Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) and Merrill Lynch International with 1,077 (16.2 percent), and 1,034 (15.5 percent), respectively. Goldman Sachs International and J.P. Morgan Securities also marked 551 cases (8.3 percent) and 547 cases (8.2 percent), respectively in the cited period.



By market, short sales on Kospi recorded 2,040 (30.6 percent), while Kosdaq logged 4,622 (69.4 percent).



When investors sell short more than 0.5 percent or 1 billion won worth of local stocks, they or their agents are obliged to disclose the transaction details on the KRX’s short-selling portal.



Short selling is a strategy of borrowing, selling and repurchasing stocks to return it to the lender whereby sellers bet on a share price drop.



Separate data showed that foreign investment houses also resorted to the illegal practice of naked short-selling -- an act of shorting stocks without actually borrowing the shares.



According to the Financial Supervisory Service, a total of 101 financial firms were found to have practiced naked shorting with only 45 firms fined from 2010 to last year. Of the total, 94 firms were foreign financial companies.



Due to the massive short sales and illegal practice by offshore financial companies, domestic investors are blaming financial authorities for failing to regulate the market.



In the face of market criticism and in an effort to reduce market volatility, the Korean authorities banned short-selling practices for six months on March 13.







An electronic signboard at Hana Bank’s dealing room in Seoul on Monday morning shows the nation’s benchmark Kospi index plunge over 5 percent. (Yonhap)