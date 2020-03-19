 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

Big Hit’s new headquarters nears completion

By Kwon Yae-rim
Published : Mar 19, 2020 - 15:19       Updated : Mar 19, 2020 - 15:19
(Big Hit Entertainment)
(Big Hit Entertainment)
Big Hit Entertainment, home to global sensation BTS and super rookie TXT, is getting ready to relocate to a new fancy office building in central Seoul.

According to industry sources on Thursday, the building construction has been almost completed, while the interior work is still underway.

“Expectations are high among industry people about the new office building, as the firm’s chief brand officer Min Hee-jin is known to be overseeing the interior work,” a source close to the matter told The Korea Herald on condition of anonymity.

Min, former creative director at S.M. Entertainment, joined Big Hit last year to lead the firm’s girl band strategy.

Big Hit, currently based in Gangnam, southern Seoul, plans to move to the brand new building in Yongsan, central Seoul, in May. The firm is leasing the whole of the 19-story building with seven basement floors.

Earlier the firm said it is moving to a new bigger office building to better accommodate its sprawling subsidiaries and employees. The building is also expected to feature some facilities for fans like cafes and merchandise shops. The building has yet to carry any Big Hit logo.

It was a rare decision for Big Hit to move to Yongsan considering many talent agencies here are located in the posh Gangnam area. Yongsan is more like a business district as it connects Seoul’s key financial and business districts Yeouido and Gwanghwamun.

The Big Hit building has already become a must-visit destination for BTS fans. It is within walking distance to three subway stations – Yongsan, Sinyongsan and Ichon – and close to Gimpo International Airport, allowing easy access for both domestic and international fans.

By Kwon Yae-rim (kyr@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114