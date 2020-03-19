Big Hit’s new headquarters nears completion

(Big Hit Entertainment)
Big Hit Entertainment, home to global sensation BTS and super rookie TXT, is getting ready to relocate to a new fancy office building in central Seoul.
According to industry sources on Thursday, the building construction has been almost completed, while the interior work is still underway.
“Expectations are high among industry people about the new office building, as the firm’s chief brand officer Min Hee-jin is known to be overseeing the interior work,” a source close to the matter told The Korea Herald on condition of anonymity.
Min, former creative director at S.M. Entertainment, joined Big Hit last year to lead the firm’s girl band strategy.
Big Hit, currently based in Gangnam, southern Seoul, plans to move to the brand new building in Yongsan, central Seoul, in May. The firm is leasing the whole of the 19-story building with seven basement floors.
Earlier the firm said it is moving to a new bigger office building to better accommodate its sprawling subsidiaries and employees. The building is also expected to feature some facilities for fans like cafes and merchandise shops. The building has yet to carry any Big Hit logo.
It was a rare decision for Big Hit to move to Yongsan considering many talent agencies here are located in the posh Gangnam area. Yongsan is more like a business district as it connects Seoul’s key financial and business districts Yeouido and Gwanghwamun.
The Big Hit building has already become a must-visit destination for BTS fans. It is within walking distance to three subway stations – Yongsan, Sinyongsan and Ichon – and close to Gimpo International Airport, allowing easy access for both domestic and international fans.
By Kwon Yae-rim (kyr@heraldcorp.com
)