 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Majority of S. Koreans support govt. response to COVID-19

By Choi Si-young
Published : Mar 18, 2020 - 13:41       Updated : Mar 18, 2020 - 14:02
58.4 percent of people in South Korea say their government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic was satisfactory, and 39.9 percent disagreed. (Realmeter)
58.4 percent of people in South Korea say their government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic was satisfactory, and 39.9 percent disagreed. (Realmeter)

A majority of South Koreans approve of their government’s efforts to contain the novel coronavirus that has sickened more than 8,000 people and killed 84 here.

According to the latest survey, released Tuesday by local polling firm Realmeter, 58.4 percent of respondents said the government’s response to the disease was satisfactory, and 39.9 percent disagreed.

The approval rate represented a 3 percent increase since the same survey came out six weeks ago, though the increase fell within the margin of error.

Almost 9 out of 10 supporters of the ruling Democratic Party endorsed the government’s response, while 8 out of 10 supporters of the main opposition United Future Party said the government was not handling the pandemic well.

In the politically neutral cities of Sejong and Daejeon, opinion was almost evenly split, with a slight majority in Daegu and nearby North Gyeongsang Province dissatisfied with the government’s response.

Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province are traditional conservative strongholds.

The poll was commissioned by local online newspaper OhmyNews and has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points. It was conducted on 500 adults nationwide.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114