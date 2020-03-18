Majority of S. Koreans support govt. response to COVID-19

58.4 percent of people in South Korea say their government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic was satisfactory, and 39.9 percent disagreed. (Realmeter)
A majority of South Koreans approve of their government’s efforts to contain the novel coronavirus that has sickened more than 8,000 people and killed 84 here.
According to the latest survey, released Tuesday by local polling firm Realmeter, 58.4 percent of respondents said the government’s response to the disease was satisfactory, and 39.9 percent disagreed.
The approval rate represented a 3 percent increase since the same survey came out six weeks ago, though the increase fell within the margin of error.
Almost 9 out of 10 supporters of the ruling Democratic Party endorsed the government’s response, while 8 out of 10 supporters of the main opposition United Future Party said the government was not handling the pandemic well.
In the politically neutral cities of Sejong and Daejeon, opinion was almost evenly split, with a slight majority in Daegu and nearby North Gyeongsang Province dissatisfied with the government’s response.
Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province are traditional conservative strongholds.
The poll was commissioned by local online newspaper OhmyNews and has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points. It was conducted on 500 adults nationwide.
