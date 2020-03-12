 Back To Top
Entertainment

New BTS album sells record high volume in K-pop history

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 12, 2020 - 14:39       Updated : Mar 12, 2020 - 14:39

(Big Hit Entertainment)
(Big Hit Entertainment)

"Map of the Soul: 7," the new album by boy band BTS, sold more than 4.11 million copies in the first nine days of its release last month, becoming the most sold album in the Korean pop history, its management agency said Thursday.

It took nine days for the new album to shatter the previous highest album sales record of nearly 3.4 million set by BTS' own album, "Map of the Soul: Persona," released in April last year.

The total sales of "7" in the first nine days reached 4,114,843 copies, according to Big Hit Entertainment.

The new sales figure also replaces the most monthly and most annual sales records at 3.23 million and 3.72 million, respectively, set by "Persona," marking a career high for the band in album sales, Big Hit said.

The album "7" topped the Billboard 200 albums chart last week, winning the band its fourth No. 1 on the albums chart.

Also Thursday, K-pop-oriented Korean cable channel Mnet unveiled an interview video of BTS on YouTube, marking the 25th anniversary of the music channel. (Yonhap)

 

