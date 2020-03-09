Renault Samsung launches XM3, 8,542 units presold

XM3 (Renault Samsung Motors)
Renault Samsung Motors said it started delivering its new premium sport utility vehicle unit XM3 on Monday, with 8,542 preorders -- which opened on Feb. 21.
The company is of the view that its TCe 260, a high-performance1.3-liter gasoline turbo engine co-developed by Renault Group and Daimler Automotive Group, has captivated customers, taking up 84 percent of the preorders so far.
The carmaker has introduced two versions for the new SUV line -- TCe 260, and a 1.6-liter gasoline engine, GTe. Those who chose the TCe 260 RE Signature, an upper trim model, also took up 76 percent.
The price for the new XM3 begins at 17.1 million won ($14,291) for the 1.6 GTe version with SE trim and goes up to 25.3 million won for TCe 260 RE Signature model.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
