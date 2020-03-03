29 virus deaths: breakdown

According to latest data of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, virus deaths in South Korea are linked to existing medical conditions, with the disease proving to be more deadly for elderly people.
Twenty-nine of the 4,813 patients who contracted the new coronavirus have died so far, with the fatality rate at about 0.5 percent -- a fifth of the 2.3 percent figure reported in China.
The average age of the patients who died of the virus is 68.5 years, and the time from diagnosis to death is four days.
All had health issues such as heart, liver and kidney diseases, as also Parkinson’s disease, cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure.
The overwhelming majority of deaths have been reported in Daegu and nearby North Gyeongsang Province, accounting for 96 percent of all casualties.
Of the 19 who died in Daegu, four were patients who could not be admitted to hospitals despite positive confirmation of being infected due to the lack of available beds. They died while in home isolation.
Seven were former patients at a psychiatric ward at Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo, a county in North Gyeongsang Province.
The National Medical Center’s clinical committee for new infectious diseases said all the deceased had preexisting lung problems, which is believed to have caused the disease to progress rapidly.
The committee said the high infection and death rates at the mental health facility were attributable to shared communal spaces and poorly ventilated rooms, with windows and doors shut to prevent patients from hurting themselves.
The only known non-Korean to have died was a 35-year-old Mongolian who came here on Feb. 12 for a liver transplant.
The patient, who had chronic liver disease and renal failure, was taken to Myongji Hospital in Goyang on Feb. 24, where he was tested for the virus and tested positive. He suffered two consecutive cardiac arrests in the morning and early afternoon of Feb. 25, but was resuscitated both times through CPR. He died later that day at 5:50 p.m.
He was also the youngest patient to die. None of the patients in their 30s has died.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)