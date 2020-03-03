Samsung's Q4 smartphone share rises in Europe

Samsung's market share in the Middle East-Africa region slid from 22 percent to 20 percent in the fourth quarter, while its presence in the Central and South American market fell from 36 percent to 34 percent in the same period. Its market share in North America also slipped from 22 percent to 20 percent in the fourth quarter, according to the data.
According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung had the lion's share in countries like Ukraine, Chile, Portugal, Italy and Peru.
In particular, the South Korean tech giant had a 49 percent share in Ukraine, up 23.2 percentage points from a year ago.
"Samsung's smartphone business is likely to see stable growth this year," said Park Jin-suk, an analyst at Counterpoint Research.
"Even though competition with Chinese brands appears to be fierce in the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia regions, Samsung is able to supply differentiated products with its technology, so the company will stay competitive." (Yonhap)