Daegu battles shortage of hospital beds, medical personnel

(Yonhap)



South Korea’s southeastern city of Daegu, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak here, faces a lack of hospital beds and medical personnel as the country saw another spike in infections Thursday.



A 73-year-old man was the 13th casualty from the coronavirus while waiting to be hospitalized after having tested positive Tuesday, raising alarm that a shortage of hospital beds could lead to more deaths.



Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin called for voluntary work from doctors and nurses as 64 percent of the cases in Korea were reported in the fourth-largest city as of Thursday morning.



The city secured some 1,013 hospital beds as of Thursday. Out of 1,017 confirmed patients, 447 had been hospitalized and some 100 were to be admitted to hospitals within the day, according to the municipality.





