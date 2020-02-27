Daegu battles shortage of hospital beds, medical personnel

(Yonhap)
South Korea’s southeastern city of Daegu, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak here, faces a lack of hospital beds and medical personnel as the country saw another spike in infections Thursday.
A 73-year-old man was the 13th casualty from the coronavirus while waiting to be hospitalized after having tested positive Tuesday, raising alarm that a shortage of hospital beds could lead to more deaths.
Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin called for voluntary work from doctors and nurses as 64 percent of the cases in Korea were reported in the fourth-largest city as of Thursday morning.
The city secured some 1,013 hospital beds as of Thursday. Out of 1,017 confirmed patients, 447 had been hospitalized and some 100 were to be admitted to hospitals within the day, according to the municipality.
Korea saw the number of cases climb by 334 to 1,595 Thursday morning, with most cases traced to a unit of Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu (45.8 percent) and Cheongdo Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang Province, (7 percent), according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“In case of Daegu, it is true that it takes a considerable amount of time (for confirmed patients) to be assigned to hospital beds in accordance of severity (of symptoms),” Health and Welfare Minister Kim Kang-lip said at a regular briefing.
Relevant rules are under discussion to more promptly classify patients according to their symptoms and assign hospital beds to them, he added.
While virus tests for some 212,000 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus are underway, health authorities asked for an additional list of an estimated 70,000 people who have been trained to become a member of the Shincheonji.
All remaining 60 patients at Cheongdo Daenam Hospital were to be transferred to be the National Center for Mental Health for treatment by Friday. Out of 13 casualties from the virus, seven people were from the hospital, with critics taking issue with its poor conditions, lack of equipment and professional personnel.
In Seoul, the government said it focuses efforts on containing the spread from the biggest cluster -- Eunpyeong St. Mary’s Hospital, where 11 cases were confirmed since the first case was reported on Jan. 21.
The government reiterated it is not considering expanding an entry ban on other countries, saying the focus would be on mitigating the impact of community transmission in Korea. The nation is currently banning those coming from Hubei province in China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.
Social welfare facilities for children, disabled and elderly were recommended a closure by March 8.
No genetic mutation has been confirmed in the coronavirus outbreak so far, the KCDC said at the briefing, after an interim analysis of six genes from the virus. This indicates little likelihood of sudden changes in toxicity and errors in DNA tests, it added.
More than 81,700 have been reported in every continent except Antarctica, pushing the world closer to a pandemic. Italy and Iran emerged as major clusters outside of China, with more than 400 and 140 cases confirmed, respectively.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeitica.ock@heraldcorp.com
)