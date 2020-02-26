[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages



Time for whiskey at Novotel Ambassador Dongdaemun



Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residences presents “Mr.Tipsy” whiskey promotion at its lobby lounge Gourmet Bar.



The promotion features five samplers from two leading whiskey labels, Johnnie Walker and Diageo Classic Malts. The five samplers present different varieties of whiskeys in small portions, allowing guests to discover their own taste in whiskey.



The sampler price starts at 34,900 won. For more information or reservation, call Gourmet Bar at (02) 3425-8102.









Spring flounder returns to Millennium Hilton Seoul



Genji, within Millennium Hilton Seoul, presents a spring promotion for March and April featuring flounder.



Flounder, a variety of flatfish considered a great delicacy, is enjoyed in spring.



The five-course set menu starts off with egg custard as an appetizer, followed by a spring vegetable salad with flower cake, and flounder sashimi. Mugwort hotpot cooked with flounder and abalone follows, accompanied by steamed rice and Japanese pickles. A fresh fruit selection completes the meal.



The meal is priced at 110,000 won per person. For more information or inquiries, call Genji at (02) 317-3240.









Strawberry desserts at Mayfield Hotel



With spring just around the corner, Mayfield Hotel’s Royal Mile presents the Strawberry Afternoon Tea set until April 30.



The set features eight berry-themed desserts, such as tiramisu, tarte, macarons, sandwiches and scones. Guests will also be offered two different varieties of Tavalon tea.



Priced at 53,000 won, the set will be available daily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.



For more information or reservations, call Royal Mile at (02) 2660-9050.













Sweet escape at Andaz Seoul Gangnam



Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents the family-friendly Sweet Moment in Andaz package.



The deal offers a night’s stay in a suite, breakfast for two adults and two children under 12 at the buffet restaurant, and a food and beverage voucher worth 50,000 won that can be used at the hotel. Free valet parking service is included.



Guests who book the package can use the hotel’s fitness and spa facility The Summer House, which has heated swimming pools. The package starts at 595,000 won.



For more information or reservations, call Andaz Seoul Gangnam at (02) 2193-1234.









Ruby chocolate at Grand InterContinental Seoul



The Lobby Lounge at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas presents the Ruby Chocolate Special featuring red chocolate.



The promotion includes chocolate desserts, diamond-shaped ruby chocolates, a three-course meal and a strawberry dessert buffet at the Strawberry Gourmet Boutique.



It runs Friday to Sunday for five weeks, until March 14, and costs 69,000 won per person.



For more information, call Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas at (02) 559-7603.