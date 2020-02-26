TWICE signs partnership with US' Republic Records

(JYP Entertainment)



In its bid to launch onto the world music scene, K-pop girl band TWICE has forged a partnership with a major American music label.



TWICE's management agency said Wednesday that it forged the "strategic partnership" with Republic Records to help the girl band gain a foothold in the global pop market.



Republic Records, under the wing of Universal Music Group, is home to such high-profile American artists as Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Post Malone, as well as Canadian musician Drake.



"I am delighted to be with Republic Records, the No. 1 label (in the US). I hope the two companies can present a new future for K-pop fans around the world through TWICE," JYP quoted CEO Jeong Wook as saying.



The company also quoted Monte Lipman, the co-founder of Republic Records, as saying that he was amazed by JYP's achievements so far, expressing excitement over the partnership. (Yonhap)











