Parliament session called off after infection detected

A plenary session at the National Assembly was called off Monday, after a COVID-19 infected patient was found to have taken part in a roundtable event held at the building on Wednesday.
Speaker Moon Hee-sang decided to suspend all parliamentary activity Monday, as Floor Leader Shim Jae-cheol of the main opposition United Future Party, his aides and every participant at the meeting last week had to undergo virus tests after one participant tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The assembly was scheduled to convene to elect committee chairs and hold question-and-answer sessions for the government on the topics of foreign affairs and domestic politics.
The assembly shut down offices and corridors suspected of infection.
Thermal scans were set up at the entrances to check visitors for symptoms, and each worker inside the building has been asked to wear a face mask
“We will see what we will do once we get the test results for Chairman Shim,” a spokesperson for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea said.
