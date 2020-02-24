 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Parliament session called off after infection detected

By Choi Si-young
Published : Feb 24, 2020 - 16:00       Updated : Feb 24, 2020 - 16:30
Question-and-answer sessions at the National Assembly for the government (Yonhap)
Question-and-answer sessions at the National Assembly for the government (Yonhap)

A plenary session at the National Assembly was called off Monday, after a COVID-19 infected patient was found to have taken part in a roundtable event held at the building on Wednesday.

Speaker Moon Hee-sang decided to suspend all parliamentary activity Monday, as Floor Leader Shim Jae-cheol of the main opposition United Future Party, his aides and every participant at the meeting last week had to undergo virus tests after one participant tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The assembly was scheduled to convene to elect committee chairs and hold question-and-answer sessions for the government on the topics of foreign affairs and domestic politics.

The assembly shut down offices and corridors suspected of infection.

Thermal scans were set up at the entrances to check visitors for symptoms, and each worker inside the building has been asked to wear a face mask

“We will see what we will do once we get the test results for Chairman Shim,” a spokesperson for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea said.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114