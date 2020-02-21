 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Moon calls for inspection of Shincheonji Church of Jesus in relation to COVID-19

By Choi He-suk
Published : Feb 21, 2020 - 17:13       Updated : Feb 21, 2020 - 17:13
President Moon Jae-in is briefed by Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on COVID-19 related issues on Friday. Yonhap
President Moon Jae-in is briefed by Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on COVID-19 related issues on Friday. Yonhap

President Moon Jae-in on Friday called for an inspection of events linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in tracking the COVID-19 outbreak.

“A thorough inspection of attendees of services and the funeral is needed,” Moon said at an emergency briefing by Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun.

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus is at the center of the COVID-19 outbreak in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province. The religious sect is considered heretical by mainstream Christian churches.

The funeral refers to that of a brother of Shincheonji Church of Jesus’ founder, which was held at Cheongdo Daenam hospital.

The hospital and Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu have been linked to nearly 60 confirmed COVID-19 patients this week.

At the briefing, Chung laid out plans to designate Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province as a special contagious disease control area.

Chung also said the list of Daegu Shincheonji Church of Jesus’ congregation would be secured and concerned individuals would be placed under home quarantine and tested for the virus.

In response, Moon urged the prime minister to execute the measures as quickly as possible.

Moon added that the authorities should not rely solely on information provided by the church in drawing up response measures.



By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114