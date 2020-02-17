“Crash Landing on You” ends with tvN’s highest ratings yet

“Crash Landing on You” (tvN)
“Crash Landing on You,” tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama, came to an end Sunday, breaking its own viewership record and scoring the highest ratings for any tvN drama.
The final episode of the 16-part romantic comedy starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin saw its ratings peak at 24.1 percent, with the average viewer ratings for the whole series standing at 21.7 percent, according to Nielsen Korea.
It set a record for the South Korean drama powerhouse tvN. Previously, “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” was tvN’s highest-rated drama at 20.5 percent, followed by “Reply 1988” at 19.6 percent.
“Crash Landing on You” also landed in first place for its time slot among all television channels, including public broadcast networks.
A cross-border romance between a successful South Korean businesswoman and a North Korean military officer, “Crashing Landing on You” initially drew criticism for its premise, given the fraught state of inter-Korean relations. The drama proved to be a hit with female viewers, with a peak ratings score of 26.1 percent among women in their 40s.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com
)