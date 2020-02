KNF sets up booth at Singapore Airshow 2020

Aluminum supplier Korea Non-Ferrous Metals said Thursday it is participating in the Singapore Airshow 2020 to promote its high-tech metal processing and service of materials.The show held through Sunday at Changi Exhibition Centre is considered the biggest airshow in Asia, providing a venue for aerospace companies to expand their networks and market entries.“The Singapore Airshow is a good way to promote KNF to global markets. The KNF team will continue to plan our future together until the world recognizes us as a one-stop aluminum total solution company,” said Ahn Kook-heon, CEO of KNF.KNF, established in 1987, specializes in the distribution of aluminum raw materials supplied to industries such as aerospace, defense, shipbuilding, automotive, displays and semiconductors.It has acquired the AS9120, a standardized quality management system for the aerospace industry. ( khnews@heraldcorp.com