Business

KNF sets up booth at Singapore Airshow 2020

By Korea Herald
Published : Feb 13, 2020 - 15:37       Updated : Feb 13, 2020 - 15:37
KNF’s booth at Singapore Airshow 2020 (KNF)
KNF’s booth at Singapore Airshow 2020 (KNF)

Aluminum supplier Korea Non-Ferrous Metals said Thursday it is participating in the Singapore Airshow 2020 to promote its high-tech metal processing and service of materials.

The show held through Sunday at Changi Exhibition Centre is considered the biggest airshow in Asia, providing a venue for aerospace companies to expand their networks and market entries.

“The Singapore Airshow is a good way to promote KNF to global markets. The KNF team will continue to plan our future together until the world recognizes us as a one-stop aluminum total solution company,” said Ahn Kook-heon, CEO of KNF.

KNF, established in 1987, specializes in the distribution of aluminum raw materials supplied to industries such as aerospace, defense, shipbuilding, automotive, displays and semiconductors.

It has acquired the AS9120, a standardized quality management system for the aerospace industry. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
