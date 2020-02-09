 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Breaking] ‘Parasite’ wins best picture at Oscars

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Feb 10, 2020 - 13:26       Updated : Feb 10, 2020 - 14:33
Korean satirical-thriller “Parasite” won best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, making history in its home country and the international film scene.

Director-producer Bong Joon-ho shared the honor with co-producer Kwak Sin-ae, CEO of film production company Barunson E&A.


With the award, “Parasite” became the first foreign-language picture to win the most coveted prize in film.

Conquering the Oscars, Bong and the “Parasite” team have reached what may be considered the pinnacle of their 10-month awards race, which began last May with their acceptance of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. The film has clinched more than 50 trophies.

By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
