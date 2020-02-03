[Diplomatic circuit] ‘Hydrogen key to Korea-Australia energy partnership’: Australian top diplomat

Global efforts to transition to a green society are creating new opportunities for stronger collaboration between South Korea and Australia in the field of hydrogen energy, according to Australian Ambassador to Korea James Choi.



“Australia’s got abundant gas and renewable energy. … I see hydrogen as the next phase of Australia’s very important energy partnership with the Republic of Korea,” the envoy said in an interview with The Korea Herald last month at the Australian Embassy in central Seoul.



He noted Korea’s plan to usher in the “hydrogen economy” by 2040, which envisions the use of hydrogen for power generation, vehicles and other aspects of daily lives, shifting away from fossil fuels and nuclear energy.



In tandem with Seoul’s ambition and Australia’s efforts to bolster its hydrogen exports, energy cooperation between the two countries is set to be taken to another level, Choi said.



“Australia is already a significant supplier of all aspects of Korea’s energy supply from coal, gas. I can clearly say that in 10 years, if we meet the ambitions that have been put forward by the Korean government, hydrogen will become another important aspect of Australia-Korea energy partnership,” the Korean-born Australian diplomat said.



Australia is in the process of devising technology and methods to produce hydrogen for domestic and international supply, leveraging its expertise with liquefied natural gas.



“There are very few countries that have proximate but (are) also liable, stable politically that will be able to match Australia’s capabilities,” he said.



Australia is lucky as it has both blue and green hydrogen, the envoy went on.



“We are not backing one technology over another because there’s something called blue hydrogen. … The other aspect is green hydrogen, which is our ultimate goal. This creates hydrogen from renewables, and there is no carbon emission whatsoever in its production.”



Blue hydrogen refers to hydrogen produced from fossil fuels.



Korea and Australia forged diplomatic ties in 1961 and have since worked together in a slew of areas to build a stable relationship, which formed the foundation for their free trade agreement ratified in December 2014 and defense cooperation.



In December, the two countries held the fourth “2+2” meeting in Sydney, involving defense and foreign affairs ministers of both sides.





Australia’s Ambassador to Korea James Choi gestures in an interview with The Korea Herald at the embassy in central Seoul on Jan. 20. (Park Hyun-koo/ The Korea Herald)