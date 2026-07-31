South Korea and Morocco underscored their commitment to deeper economic and strategic cooperation Thursday, with trade negotiations, railway infrastructure and investment emerging as key pillars of their growing partnership.

Officials from both countries outlined the expanding agenda at a reception in Seoul marking Throne Day, the 27th anniversary of King Mohammed VI’s accession to the throne.

More than 350 people attended the reception, including diplomats, government officials, business leaders, academics, journalists, civil society representatives and members of the Moroccan community in South Korea.

Speaking at the reception, Moroccan Ambassador to Korea Chafik Rachadi described the monarchy as “the cornerstone of our nation for more than twelve centuries,” saying Throne Day embodies the enduring bond between the throne and the Moroccan people.

Rachadi highlighted the growing relationship between Morocco and South Korea, which established diplomatic ties in 1962. Morocco was the first African country to host a resident South Korean diplomatic mission.

The ambassador reiterated Morocco’s position on Western Sahara, presenting Rabat’s autonomy initiative as the basis for a lasting political settlement. He thanked South Korea for supporting UN Security Council Resolution 2797 during its term as a nonpermanent member of the council.

South Korea supports a peaceful, UN-led resolution of the Western Sahara dispute. Seoul has taken note of Morocco’s 2007 autonomy proposal and welcomed Rabat’s efforts to reach a negotiated settlement.

Rachadi also invoked a shared chapter of wartime history, recalling that Moroccan soldiers fought alongside South Korean and UN forces during the 1950-53 Korean War.

“Two of those brave soldiers were laid to rest at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan,” he said.

In 2022, the South Korean government identified and honored eight Moroccan veterans of the war. Their service followed a decision by the late King Mohammed V to support South Korea during the conflict.

Representing the South Korean government, Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs Park Jong-han praised Morocco’s development under King Mohammed VI, describing the country as “an increasingly important bridge connecting Africa, the Mediterranean and Europe.”

The partnership has taken on greater importance as South Korea seeks to expand its economic engagement with Africa and Morocco strengthens its position as a manufacturing and logistics hub linking Africa, Europe and the Atlantic.

The two countries are negotiating a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Hyundai Rotem has also secured a $1.7 billion contract to supply 110 electric trains to Morocco’s national railway operator, ONCF.

Park cited the Hyundai Rotem contract as a milestone in bilateral economic cooperation. He also pointed to growing cultural ties, including appearances by K-pop artists at Morocco’s Mawazine Festival, one of North Africa’s largest music festivals.

“Korea also stands ready to contribute to the success of Morocco’s first-ever FIFA World Cup in 2030,” Park said, reaffirming Seoul’s support for the tournament, which Morocco will co-host with Spain and Portugal.