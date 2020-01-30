[Herald Interview] Blazing Samsung Biologics’ trail into new territory

Describing Samsung Biologics, the biotech arm of the mammoth Samsung Group, as a “startup,” Executive Vice President John Rim is confident that the company’s competitive edge will bring Korea’s footprint forward in the biologics drugs field.



Armed with 34 years of experience working at multiple global pharmaceutical companies, Rim joined Samsung Biologics in September 2018.



“Korea has to find technology and competitive advantage where it can survive for the long haul, and I think biotech is that area just like semiconductors and electronics have been,” he said in a joint interview with The Korea Herald and The Korea JoongAng Daily.







John Rim (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)