BTS new single 'Black Swan' ranks 57th on Billboard singles chart

K-pop super band BTS' new song "Black Swan" landed at 57th on Billboard's latest main singles chart."'Black Swan' by BTS debuts at No. 57 on Billboard Hot 100. This becomes their eighth entry to the chart," Billboard said on its social media accounts Tuesday (Korean time), with its weekly chart results to be officially updated later in the day.The song released Jan. 17 is a track from the band's upcoming "Map of the Soul: 7."Last year, "Boy With Luv," the septet's title of the previous album "Map of the Soul: Persona," ranked eighth on the Billboard Hot 100, the highest position that the K-pop band has ever achieved. The album's other track, "Make It Right," placed 76th.BTS first entered the chart with "DNA," which reached the 67th spot in 2017, and later with "Mic Drop," which rose to 28th. The group also ranked 11th with "Idol" and 10th with "Fake Love.""Waste It On Me," a collaboration with American musician and DJ Steve Aoki, advanced to 89th in 2018.BTS will appear on US broadcaster CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" to showcase their new single "Black Swan" on Tuesday (US time).The band's fourth full-length album and second "Map of the Soul" album is scheduled to be released on Feb. 21. (Yonhap)