 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Life&Style

Cardiac arrest most common during Seollal, Chuseok holidays: Study

Can holiday stress lead to heart malfunctions?

By Kim Arin
Published : Jan 22, 2020 - 15:42       Updated : Jan 22, 2020 - 18:37

(123rf)
(123rf)

South Koreans experienced cardiac arrests out of hospital more frequently on national holidays than any other day of the year, according to a study.

The May 2019 study published in the Korean Circulation Journal showed the two biggest holidays of Seollal and Chuseok -- Lunar New Year and Korean thanksgiving -- were associated with higher rates of incidence of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests and in-hospital mortality.

The study surveyed 95,066 events of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest for patients 18 years or older enrolled in the registry of 712 hospitals nationwide between Jan. 1, 2012, and Dec. 31, 2016.

In 43 days of Seollal and Chuseok breaks during the study period, a total of 2,587 cardiac arrests were recorded, translating to 60.2 cardiac arrest patients per day.

Over the same period, the average number of cardiac arrest patients on weekdays was 51.2, on weekends 53.3, and on other nonworking days 52.1.

Koreans were also less likely to survive cardiac arrests during the traditional lunar holidays.

The study said cardiac mortality rates were about 20 percent higher on the holidays than other days.

The increased occurrence of cardiac arrests was attributable to large-scale behavioral change and emotional stress linked with the holiday season, the study said.

Cardiologist Jeon Ki-hyun at Sejong Hospital who led the study said, “Koreans abruptly change their behavioral patterns during the national holidays, which can adversely affect patients who suffer from cardiovascular diseases.”

“The kind of psychological stress that people are exposed to during holidays can trigger cardiac arrest in vulnerable patients,” he said, advising families of patients to “check in advance the location of emergency facilities and hospitals near your area, and learn first aid responses such as CPR.”

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114