Hyundai Motor aims to sell 10,100 units of Nexo this year

Hyundai Motor Group said Thursday that it aims to sell 10,100 units of the hydrogen-powered sport utility vehicle Nexo in Korea this year, with the goal of cementing its dominance in the eco-friendly vehicle market here.



The Nexo sold 727 units in 2018, the year it was launched, but the number skyrocketed to 4,194 units last year. Its price begins from 68.9 million won ($59,402) in Korea.





Nexo (Hyundai Motor Group)



Combined with Hyundai Motor’s first commercial hydrogen fuel cell vehicle Tucson ix, accumulated sales of the automaker’s hydrogen-powered vehicles came to 5,128 units as of December last year.



According to the carmaker, Korea accounted for more than half -- 52.4 percent -- of hydrogen-powered cars sold globally in the past year.



“With increased public attention toward eco-friendly vehicles like hydrogen fuel cell cars, along with the government’s push for related legislation, we plan to export hydrogen cars to the North American market within the year,” said a Hyundai Motor official.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)