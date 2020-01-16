 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Business

Hyundai Motor aims to sell 10,100 units of Nexo this year

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jan 16, 2020 - 13:48       Updated : Jan 16, 2020 - 13:48
Hyundai Motor Group said Thursday that it aims to sell 10,100 units of the hydrogen-powered sport utility vehicle Nexo in Korea this year, with the goal of cementing its dominance in the eco-friendly vehicle market here.

The Nexo sold 727 units in 2018, the year it was launched, but the number skyrocketed to 4,194 units last year. Its price begins from 68.9 million won ($59,402) in Korea. 

Nexo (Hyundai Motor Group)
Nexo (Hyundai Motor Group)

Combined with Hyundai Motor’s first commercial hydrogen fuel cell vehicle Tucson ix, accumulated sales of the automaker’s hydrogen-powered vehicles came to 5,128 units as of December last year.

According to the carmaker, Korea accounted for more than half -- 52.4 percent -- of hydrogen-powered cars sold globally in the past year.

“With increased public attention toward eco-friendly vehicles like hydrogen fuel cell cars, along with the government’s push for related legislation, we plan to export hydrogen cars to the North American market within the year,” said a Hyundai Motor official.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114