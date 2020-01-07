[Newsmaker] Former Blue House officials race to enter general elections

NATIONAL

Individuals who served in President Moon Jae-in’s Cheong Wa Dae are entering the general elections in droves, fanning both criticism and expectations in the political arena.



According to the ruling Democratic Party, about 60 individuals who have held Cheong Wa Dae posts at various levels have informed the party of their intentions to run in the April 15 general elections.



Although not all of them will get party nominations, the number of Cheong Wa Dae-linked hopefuls amounts to a fifth of all National Assembly seats and nearly a quarter of all available constituencies.



Since the controversial revision of the election law, the number of constituency seats in the 300-member National Assembly is set at 253.







Youn Kun-young (Yonhap)

Joo Hyung-chul (Yonhap)

Han Byung-do (Yonhap)