'Parasite’ wins Korea’s first Golden Globe

ENTERTAINMENT

Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s satirical drama “Parasite” marked another milestone for Korean cinema when it became the first Korean film to win a major US film award.



Bong’s “Parasite” won the award for best foreign language film at the Golden Globes ceremony, held Monday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.



The film, which also won the top prize at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, has been on a global winning streak. Now, with its first Hollywood prize, all eyes are on next month’s Oscars, where the film has been short-listed for best international feature film. The five finalists areto be announced Jan. 13.







Director Bong Joon-ho receives award for Best Foreign Language Film at the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5. (AP)

Three main casts of "Parasite," (from left) Lee Jeong-eon, Cho Yeo-Jeong, and Song Kang-ho, pose for picture at the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5. (AFP)