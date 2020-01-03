Moon vows to boost eco-friendly car industry

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in speaks with the captain of the automobile carrier at the Pyeongtaek-Dangjin port on Friday. Yonhap

President Moon Jae-in on Friday visited the Pyeongtaek-Dangjin port -- where this year’s first shipment of eco-friendly vehicles were exported -- emphasizing his administration’s focus on aiding the development of next-generation automobile technologies.“Today, we export over 4,200 vehicles including the electric car Niro and hydrogen truck Neptune to Europe,” Moon said.He was referring to Kia’s Niro, and Hyundai Motor’s hydrogen-powered truck Neptune, which will be tested in Switzerland before going on the market later this year.Next-generation automotive technologies including hydrogen-powered vehicles are among the Moon administration’s priority industries. The other two industries are system semiconductors and bio-health.“Last year, the government pledged to raise the country to the first place in terms of competitiveness in future car (technologies) by 2030,” Moon said.The government “will invest more than 380 billion won ($325 million) in technology development by 2025 to help develop the world’s best eco-friendly cars.”Moon added that the government will aide parts makers in shifting toward producing parts for eco-friendly vehicles and introduce a cooperation model for large and small companies to create an “eco-friendly vehicle ecosystem.”The president also pledged to increase the proportion of eco-friendly vehicles used in public transportation and cargo transport, and to push to ensure that 33 percent of all new cars sold on the domestic market are eco-friendly by 2030.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)