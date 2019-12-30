[Best Brand] Lotte Duty Free adopts ‘art’ marketing for beauty brands

BUSINESS

Steve Wilson’s main emblem to mark Lotte Duty Free’s 40th anniversary (Lotte Duty Free)

Celebrating its 40th anniversary next year, Lotte Duty Free is preparing for art and cultural marketing activities in collaboration with artists and beauty brands.The leading duty-free shop recently unveiled an art collaboration with British artist Steve Wilson, who made his fame by working with international brands, such as Hermes, Karl Lagerfeld and Nike. He is also a pop artist recognized for extending the boundaries of contemporary art by crossing borders of art, typography and graphic design.Working with Lotte Duty Free for five months, Wilson has produced the main emblem that embodies the 40th anniversary of the duty-free shop with 40 balloons. Wilson said the emblem contained imagery that is closely related to Lotte Duty Free, such as play, party and millennials.In addition to the main emblem, Lotte Duty Free and Wilson are slated to showcase key visuals that include the seasons and global cities to deliver different messages to customers. They will go on display throughout next year’s events and seasonal decorations at local and overseas branches, the company said.Lotte Duty Free has also grabbed the attention of customers by launching products with Korean beauty brands since last October exclusively for its duty-free shops.It launched the “Red Edition” series in collaboration with local cosmetics brands, including Age 20’s and Innisfree. The products are recording high sales, with their packaging transformed using the duty-free shop’s red color, the firm said.Next year, Lotte Duty Free plans to unveil its exclusive products in partnership with beauty, luxury fashion and jewelry brands and launch product review videos of famous influencers.