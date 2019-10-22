BUSINESS

Trailblazing game engine expands its reach



kicker: Unity rebrands itself as real-time 3D engine



By Lim Jeong-yeo



Technologies used to build games are now being used across different sectors.

Unity Technologies, whose software Unity is used to program mobile games including augmented reality game Pokemon Go, is aggressively expanding to the automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, and virtual shopping sectors, as well as media and entertainment.

Unity is used by about 7,000 companies worldwide. Disney’s “Lion King” movie this year also used the program to create the hyperrealistic computer graphic images.

At the first Unity Industry Summit held Tuesday, Unity Technologies Vice President Tim McDonough, who is behind the firm’s pan-industrial expansion, said that its business is growing rapidly and he expects the momentum to continue.

“We focus on (Unity) as a real-time 3D engine that is used foremost to create games, because that is why it was created, but it’s being used to develop films, interactive entertainment, design cars, planes and skyscrapers. It has really evolved from games.”

Citing Volkswagen as an example, he noted that the automaker designs cars virtually using Unity rather than using clay models.

“The benefits are numerous: saving time and costs while being able to collaborate virtually either in the same room or across different sites globally,” said McDonough, “Today, it’s no surprise that eight of the 10 largest auto manufacturers in the world use Unity.”

In Korea, Unity Technologies has forged partnerships with Hyundai Motor, for its Palisade and 2020 Kona Hybrid.

Unity Korea’s head of auto, transportation and manufacturing Mac Kwon said that the program can be used to aid development, design verification, market data preparation, marketing and sales, customer service and training. This means Unity can also be used in architecture, engineering and construction market, fixing potential problems in graphics before any concrete is ever set and steel is bent.

Unity also partners with companies like Ikea for consumers to design their space virtually before making a purchase.

As for entertainment, Unity is used in children’s animation contents “Pinkfong” and “Hello Carbot.” An upcoming animated show called “Tomoncar” by Studio Gale was also made using Unity.

(kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)



caption) Unity’s French partner firm Light and Shadows demonstrates virtual painting of a car for training purpose. (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)



caption) From left: Adriana Ryan, an evangelist at Unity Technologies Korea; Mac Kwon, head of ATM; country head Kim In-suk, Vice President Tim McDonough; and head of Tech, Media and Entertainment Mike Wuetherick attend the Unity Industry Summit in Seoul on Tuesday. (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)