[Newsmaker] Trial procedures for wife of ex-justice minister to start over forgery allegations

NATIONAL

Trial procedures for the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk will be launched Friday over allegations that she forged a school award to help her daughter gain admission to medical school.



A preparatory court hearing will be held for Chung Kyung-sim, a professor at Dongyang University, at 11 a.m. at the Seoul Central District Court.



Cho's family is under a prosecution probe into allegations about forgery of a document, financial wrongdoings and education favors.



Chung may not appear at the preparatory hearing as it does not require the presence of a defendant.







Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk (Yonhap)

Chung's legal team earlier requested a delay in the trial procedures, citing a lack of time to prepare for the hearing.The 57-year-old Chung faces allegations that she was involved in fabricating a college presidential citation related to her daughter's voluntary activity at Dongyang University in Yeongju, 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul.In early September, Chung was indicted on forgery charges, while her husband attended a parliamentary confirmation hearing.Cho, a key architect for President Moon Jae-in's drive to reform the prosecution, announced an abrupt resignation Monday, after weeks of massive protests for and against his appointment.He was appointed on Sept. 9, despite strong objections from opposition parties. (Yonhap)