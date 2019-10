NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The Wolmi Sea Train service’s two-car monorail leaves Wolmi Park Entrance Station in Jung-gu, Incheon, Tuesday.The longest tourist monorail service in South Korea, which went into service Tuesday, will run a 6.1-kilometer section along four stations throughout Wolmi Island.The train can carry up to 46 passengers per ride and the entire route takes 35 minutes. The fare is set at 8,000 won ($6.70) for adults and 5,000 won for children.