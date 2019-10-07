Typhoon Hagibis rapidly gains strength; impact on Korea uncertain

NATIONAL

Typhoon Hagibis, which is rapidly gaining strength, is forecast to batter Japan and potentially impact South Korea over the weekend, the weather agency said Monday.



The typhoon originated 1,450 kilometers east of Guam in the western Pacific Ocean around 3 a.m. Sunday. It has been spotted moving west-northwestward at 26 kilometers per hour in waters some 430 kilometers from Guam, according to the Korea Meteorological Agency.







Satellite image of Typhoon Hibigis taken midnight Monday (National Typhoon Center)