Korea's 'Mr. Sunshine' wins top TV drama award at Busan film festival

ENTERTAINMENT

(CJ ENM)

"Mr. Sunshine," a South Korean TV drama about the country's resistance movement against Japanese colonialists, has won the top prize at the inaugural Asian Content Awards of the Busan International Film Festival.The awards were created to recognize Asia's outstanding TV and streaming series that aired within the past five years. The awards ceremony was held Sunday as part of the film festival under way in the southern port city from last Thursday to this coming Saturday.Kim Yong-gyu, chief producer of the 2018 hit drama, received the Best Creative Award. The Best Asia Drama prize was shared by Thailand's "Hormones: The Series" and Singapore's "Faculty."The Best Actor Award went to China's Lei Jia Yin of "The Longest Day in Chang'an," Korea's Kim Nam-gil of "The Fiery Priest" and Japan's Yamada Takayuki of "The Naked Director."China's Yao Chen of "All Is Well" and the Philippines' Maja Salvador of "Wild Flower" were the co-winners of the Best Actress Award.The Best Writer Award was given to Korea's Park Hae-young of "My Ahjussi" and Taiwan's Lu Shih-yuan of "The World Between Us."Kim Jae-joong, a Korean singer-turned-actor, won the Excellence Award, while Raymond Lee Wai-man, a Hong Kong TV director and producer, won the Lifetime Achievement Award. (Yonhap)