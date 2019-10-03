LG launches affordable LED 4K projector CineBeam

The LG CineBeam 4K meets the need of consumers who enjoy watching movies at home. It offers a large-size screen of upto 140 inches.
The latest model uses four LED light sources unlike existing LED projectors by adding one more blue light, which enhances brightness and definition further.
|Models watch a movie through LG CineBeam 4K. (LG Electronics)
Google Assistant and LG’s smart TV platform webOS 4.5 were adopted for the projector, increasing convenience for users to consume a variety of visual content on the large screen.
Compared to the laser models, the LED projector is more affordable with a price tag of 1.99 million won ($1,650).
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)