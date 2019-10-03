LG launches affordable LED 4K projector CineBeam

BUSINESS

Models watch a movie through LG CineBeam 4K. (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics said Thursday the company has expanded its lineup of high-definition projectors by launching LED 4K projector in addition to the laser versions.The LG CineBeam 4K meets the need of consumers who enjoy watching movies at home. It offers a large-size screen of upto 140 inches.The latest model uses four LED light sources unlike existing LED projectors by adding one more blue light, which enhances brightness and definition further.Google Assistant and LG’s smart TV platform webOS 4.5 were adopted for the projector, increasing convenience for users to consume a variety of visual content on the large screen.Compared to the laser models, the LED projector is more affordable with a price tag of 1.99 million won ($1,650).By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)