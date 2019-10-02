Mobile driver license to be available early next year

BUSINESS

Instead of carrying a driver’s license, residents of South Korea will be able to prove their driving qualification via a smartphone app next year.



Korean National Policy Agency said Wednesday it had agreed with the country’s three major mobile carriers to develop a driver license verification system. SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus will introduce the platform as early the first quarter of next year.



People will be able to store their driver license on the app after registering it to the authorities. Its validity will be checked in real time using license archives from the KNPA and the Korea Road Traffic Authority.







Officials from the coutnry`s mobile carriers and Korean National Policy Agency gather to celebrate the launch of mobile driver license system. KT

“With the easy confirmation of drivers’ qualification and identification, we expect improved convenience for drivers,” the KNPA said. “Plus, there will be fewer cases of driver license theft with (this) enhanced security.”According to the mobile carriers, the driver license app will feature security mechanisms based on blockchain technology.