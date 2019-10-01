Rules waived for LG to run beer tasting events

BUSINESS

LG HomeBrew (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics said Tuesday that the existing regulations banning tech firms from promoting alcoholic beverages has been lifted and it can now host beer tasting events to promote its products.The company had requested the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy to waive the existing rules in August.It can now hold tasting events at its shops for beer made from its latest HomeBrew machine launched in July and plans to host events across the country, starting Oct. 11.The HomeBrew machine can ferment beer in five flavors -- India Pale Ale, Pale Ale, Stout, Wheat and Pilsner.LG introduced the machine as the world’s first fully-automated capsule-type beer brewer.“The company is grateful to the government for removing the ban,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of home appliances unit at LG. “We will make efforts to help raise competitiveness in the growing home-made beer industry.”By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)